Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Heavener, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Heavener

Posted by 
Heavener Bulletin
Heavener Bulletin
 17 days ago

HEAVENER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aBt3MGn00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Heavener Bulletin

Heavener Bulletin

Heavener, OK
7
Followers
59
Post
625
Views
ABOUT

With Heavener Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Heavener, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Heavener, OKPosted by
Heavener Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Heavener’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Heavener: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Latimer County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Latimer; Le Flore; Pittsburg FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg and Pushmataha. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Periodic showers and thunderstorms will spread across southeast Oklahoma tonight through Thursday. The most likely time frame for widespread heavy rains currently appears to be Tuesday through Wednesday night. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely with isolated amounts of 6 to 7 inches possible. * Flash flooding and larger main-stem river flooding will be possible. Moderate to major river flooding is possible across parts of southeast Oklahoma.