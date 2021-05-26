Cancel
Clay Center, KS

Clay Center Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Clay Center Voice
Clay Center Voice
 17 days ago

CLAY CENTER, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aBt3KVL00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clay Center, KS
