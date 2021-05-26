Clay Center Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLAY CENTER, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
