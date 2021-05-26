Kamas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
