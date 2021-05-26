Cancel
Antlers, OK

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Antlers

Posted by 
Antlers Digest
Antlers Digest
 17 days ago

(ANTLERS, OK.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Antlers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aBt3GyR00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Antlers, OK
