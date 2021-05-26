3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Antlers

(ANTLERS, OK.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Antlers:

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 80 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.