Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Isabella
LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
