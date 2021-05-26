Cancel
Lake Isabella, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Isabella

Posted by 
Lake Isabella Voice
Lake Isabella Voice
 17 days ago

LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aBt3F5i00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lake Isabella, CA
ABOUT

With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

