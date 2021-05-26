Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado City, AZ

Wednesday has sun for Colorado City — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Colorado City Today
Colorado City Today
 17 days ago

(COLORADO CITY, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Colorado City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aBt3ECz00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Colorado City Today

Colorado City Today

Colorado City, AZ
17
Followers
63
Post
202
Views
ABOUT

With Colorado City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado City, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Az#Picnic#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Inspiration#Nws Data#Face#Covid 19 Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Colorado City, AZPosted by
Colorado City Today

On the hunt for a home in Colorado City? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This riverfront home was custom designed and built with all the luxuries you and your family desire; 4 En-Suite Bedrooms plus Office, 5.5 total Baths, home theater, exercise room, in-ground salt water pool, patios and decks, 2 attached double garages, and a 2,300 SF workshop. The property spans across 1.68 acres, all the way down to a sandy beach on the Virgin river<p><strong>For open house information, contact NIKOLAY RASTOPCHIN, EQUITY REAL ESTATE (ST GEORGE) at 435-215-1333</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Rare Bed & Breakfast residence with Zion National Park just 4 miles away! A great commercial opportunity to generate revenue & secure endless possibilities. This has been a profitable & respected business w/many perks. You'll love the 6 bedrooms, loft, enclosed indoor patio & large pool with expansive outdoor patio. All surrounded w/views of Zion along the Virgin River. Most furnishings included!<p><strong>For open house information, contact BRYAN BURNETT, CENTURY 21 EVEREST ST GEORGE at 435-673-9266</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Darling little cottage, close to Zion National Park with unique characteristics. On .85 acres with culinary and irrigation water. Mexican Handmade tiles and custom stone touches. The Organic Garden growers paradise, herbs, greens and fruit trees throughout the property. Fruit cellar and detached garage and shed. Home is Sold ''As Is'', no vrbo's allowed. Tear the existing home down to build...<p><strong>For open house information, contact MERI CRANDALL, SUMMIT SOTHEBY'S SOUTH at 435-682-0400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Colorado City, AZPosted by
Colorado City Today

Your 4-day outlook for Colorado City weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Colorado City: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then patchy blowing dust in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Colorado City, AZPosted by
Colorado City Today

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Colorado City

(COLORADO CITY, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Colorado City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Colorado City, AZPosted by
Colorado City Today

Get weather-ready — Colorado City’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Colorado City: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, and 229. In Nevada Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thursday 8 AM PDT / MST to 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...South-southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical into the single digits on Thursday, with overnight recoveries only in the upper teens to lower 20s in the Colorado River Valley and Las Vegas Valley overnight into Friday.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mohave County, AZUS News and World Report

Water Restoration Expected Soon for 500 Golden Valley Homes

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Water restoration is expected this week for residents of some 500 homes in the unincorporated community of Golden Valley in northwestern Arizona that have been without water for days due to a broken well. Mohave County officials said a 1,500-foot (460-meter) well broke on May 7...
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau An approaching low pressure system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the region. Coupled with cured fuels and critical relative humidity values, high fire danger is expected this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...From late this morning through this evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity values in the single digits are expected. Humidities will recover to above 20% overnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.