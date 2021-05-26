4-Day Weather Forecast For Orofino
OROFINO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance light rain during night
- High 84 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
