Weather Forecast For Iron River
IRON RIVER, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Widespread frost then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night
- High 60 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night
- High 68 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
