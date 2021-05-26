Cancel
Ladysmith, WI

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Ladysmith

Posted by 
Ladysmith Updates
 17 days ago

(LADYSMITH, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ladysmith. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ladysmith:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aBt377900

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night

    • High 50 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 62 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

