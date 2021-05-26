Ocean View Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.