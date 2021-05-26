Ocean View Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 90 °F, low 67 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 85 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night High 72 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Light rain likely then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 65 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.