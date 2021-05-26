Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean View, DE

Ocean View Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 17 days ago

OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAN8C_0aBt36EQ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View, DE
28
Followers
76
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean View, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#The View#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Light Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ocean View, DEPosted by
Ocean View News Watch

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Ocean View

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ocean View. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!