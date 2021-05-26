Daily Weather Forecast For Bellevue
BELLEVUE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 42 °F
- 8 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
