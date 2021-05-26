Cancel
Forks, WA

Forks Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Forks Dispatch
Forks Dispatch
 17 days ago

FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aBt34Sy00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Cloudy then light rain likely in the day; while rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 55 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Forks Dispatch

Forks Dispatch

Forks, WA
With Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

