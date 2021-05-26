Forks Weather Forecast
FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Cloudy then light rain likely in the day; while rain during night
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 55 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
