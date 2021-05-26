Cancel
Cave Junction, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cave Junction

Cave Junction News Beat
 17 days ago

CAVE JUNCTION, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aBt32hW00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 78 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cave Junction News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

