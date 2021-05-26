4-Day Weather Forecast For Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 78 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
