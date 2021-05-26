Daily Weather Forecast For Salmon
SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
