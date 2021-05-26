Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(PITTSFIELD, IL) A sunny Wednesday is here for Pittsfield, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pittsfield:

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 83 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



