Post, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Post

Post Dispatch
POST, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aBt2xWX00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Post, TX
Post, TX
Post Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Post’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Post: Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Post, TX
Post Dispatch

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Post

(POST, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Post Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garza by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garza SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN KENT...DICKENS NORTHEASTERN GARZA...WESTERN KING...SOUTHEASTERN CROSBY AND NORTHWESTERN STONEWALL COUNTIES UNTIL 300 AM CDT At 208 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered near Lake Alan Henry to Spur, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Spur, Dickens, White River Lake, Girard, Dumont, Finney and Afton.
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Kent, King, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Garza; Kent; King; Stonewall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN KENT...DICKENS NORTHEASTERN GARZA...WESTERN KING...SOUTHEASTERN CROSBY AND NORTHWESTERN STONEWALL COUNTIES UNTIL 300 AM CDT At 208 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered near Lake Alan Henry to Spur, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Spur, Dickens, White River Lake, Girard, Dumont, Finney and Afton.
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Kent, Lubbock, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Terry The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Kent County in northwestern Texas Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Lynn County in northwestern Texas Dickens County in northwestern Texas Garza County in northwestern Texas Southern Floyd County in northwestern Texas East central Terry County in northwestern Texas Crosby County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Motley County in northwestern Texas Southern Hale County in northwestern Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 931 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Cotton Center to near Downtown Lubbock to 8 miles north of New Moore, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lubbock, Slaton, Post, Floydada, Abernathy, Tahoka, Crosbyton, Spur, Matador, Dickens, Lake Alan Henry, White River Lake, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Ralls, Petersburg, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon and Cotton Center. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH