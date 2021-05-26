Chelan Daily Weather Forecast
CHELAN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
