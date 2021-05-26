Cancel
Wheatland, WY

Wheatland Daily Weather Forecast

Wheatland Journal
Wheatland Journal
 17 days ago

WHEATLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aBt2vl500

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wheatland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Platte County Patchy dense fog will impact travel along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland early this morning. Visibilities will be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times. Those traveling should be alert for rapidly changing visibilities over short distances. Reduce speeds, increase following distances between vehicles, and allow extra travel time.