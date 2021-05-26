Wheatland Daily Weather Forecast
WHEATLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
