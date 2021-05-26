Cancel
Manistique, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Manistique

Manistique Daily
 17 days ago

MANISTIQUE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aBt2usM00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Manistique Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

