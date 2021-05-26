Cancel
Belcourt, ND

Cloudy forecast for Belcourt — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Belcourt Dispatch
 17 days ago

(BELCOURT, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Belcourt Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belcourt:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfDZN_0aBt2tzd00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 55 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Belcourt, ND
With Belcourt Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Belcourt, ND
