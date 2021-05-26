Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sells Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Sells Dispatch
Sells Dispatch
 17 days ago

SELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aBt2rEB00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 61 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sells Dispatch

Sells Dispatch

Sells, AZ
4
Followers
43
Post
273
Views
ABOUT

With Sells Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Az
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sells, AZPosted by
Sells Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Sells

(SELLS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Sells, AZPosted by
Sells Dispatch

Sells is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(SELLS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sells, AZPosted by
Sells Dispatch

Sells is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(SELLS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sells, AZPosted by
Sells Dispatch

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Sells

(SELLS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sells, AZPosted by
Sells Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Sells’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sells: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Sells, AZPosted by
Sells Dispatch

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Sells

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sells: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;