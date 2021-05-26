Cancel
Colby, KS

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Colby

Posted by 
Colby News Watch
Colby News Watch
 17 days ago

(COLBY, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Colby Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Colby:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aBt2qLS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

