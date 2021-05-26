Weather Forecast For Burkesville
BURKESVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
