Burkesville, KY

Weather Forecast For Burkesville

Burkesville Post
 17 days ago

BURKESVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aBt2pSj00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Burkesville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

