Holdrege, NE

Wednesday rain in Holdrege meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Holdrege Today
 17 days ago

(HOLDREGE, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Holdrege Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holdrege:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aBt2opE00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then scattered rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

IN THIS ARTICLE
