Moorefield, WV

Weather Forecast For Moorefield

Moorefield Voice
Moorefield Voice
 17 days ago

MOOREFIELD, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aBt2m3m00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then rain in the day; while rain during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Moorefield Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

