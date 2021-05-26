Weather Forecast For Moorefield
MOOREFIELD, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then rain in the day; while rain during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.