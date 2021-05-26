Weather Forecast For Walton

WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night High 68 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Light Rain Likely High 56 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



