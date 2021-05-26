Weather Forecast For Walton
WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Light Rain Likely
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
