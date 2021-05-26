Cancel
San Augustine, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For San Augustine

San Augustine News Flash
San Augustine News Flash
 17 days ago

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aBt2iWs00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With San Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

San Augustine News Flash

Get weather-ready — San Augustine’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Augustine: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Sabine County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sabine, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sabine; San Augustine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southern Sabine County in eastern Texas Southeastern San Augustine County in eastern Texas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 434 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen across Southern Sabine County and far Southern Sabine Parish since Sunday evening, over already saturated grounds. Additional showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop and shift northeast across the Advisory area from Southeast Texas over the next few hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hemphill, Pineland, Fairmount, Yellowpine, Columbus and McElroy. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area through 830 AM. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Sabine County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN DE SOTO...RED RIVER WEST CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES...SOUTHEASTERN CADDO...SOUTHWESTERN BIENVILLE...SOUTHEASTERN BOSSIER AND SABINE PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY...EAST CENTRAL SAN AUGUSTINE AND SABINE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM CDT At 102 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Stonewall to 6 miles northwest of Converse to 8 miles southeast of Patroon to 6 miles southeast of Macune. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Mansfield, Milam, Many, Coushatta, Zwolle, Ringgold, Hemphill, Converse, Rosevine, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Florien, Martin, Huxley, South Mansfield, Hall Summit, Noble, Fisher and Edgefield.
Sabine County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for Eastern Angelina County in eastern Texas Southeastern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Sabine County in eastern Texas San Augustine County in eastern Texas Southern Shelby County in eastern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT Monday. * At 1113 AM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Water has been reported over several roads in the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Nacogdoches, Milam, San Augustine, Hemphill, Pineland, Macune, Rosevine, Bland Lake, Etoile, Martinsville, Melrose, Woden, Chireno, Broaddus, Chinaquapin, Denning, Bronson, McElroy, Sexton and Yellowpine.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.