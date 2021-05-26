Cancel
Redwood Falls, MN

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Redwood Falls

Redwood Falls News Alert
Redwood Falls News Alert
 17 days ago

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Redwood Falls Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Redwood Falls:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aBt2he900

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then rain during night

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while light rain likely then rain showers likely during night

    • High 49 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

