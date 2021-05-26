Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tonopah, AZ

Sun forecast for Tonopah — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Tonopah Digest
Tonopah Digest
 17 days ago

(TONOPAH, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tonopah. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tonopah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aBt2glQ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tonopah Digest

Tonopah Digest

Tonopah, AZ
11
Followers
68
Post
782
Views
ABOUT

With Tonopah Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tonopah, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Az#Sun Today#Picnic#Nws Data#Risk Levels#Snacks#Experimentation#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lingle, WYPosted by
Lingle Journal

Sun forecast for Lingle — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(LINGLE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lingle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Tonopah, AZPosted by
Tonopah Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Tonopah

(TONOPAH, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tonopah. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Wisdom, MTPosted by
Wisdom Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Wisdom

(WISDOM, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wisdom. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Homer, LAPosted by
Homer News Watch

Saturday sun alert in Homer — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HOMER, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Homer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Newcastle, WYPosted by
Newcastle Updates

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(NEWCASTLE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newcastle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Posted by
Tomah Today

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Tomah

(TOMAH, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tomah. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Franklinton, LAPosted by
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Franklinton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FRANKLINTON, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Franklinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.