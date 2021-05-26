Bitcoin price prediction: Bitcoin attempts to reach $42,000, further upside today?

BTC/USD – Daily Chart. As the BTC/USD market reverts upswing, over time; a lot of trading activities have been occurring around three important levels of $40,000, $35,000, and $30,000. But, the level of $35,000 being the mid-point has been the most involving area in determining the ups and the downs of the market’s movement. Both the bearish and the 14-day SMA trend lines have slightly moved down past the immediate resistance level of $40,000 as the 50-day SMA indicator is located over them at a level of $45,000. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the overbought region attempting a crossing of the lines toward the south to indicate that a downward move is currently featuring in the crypto economy.