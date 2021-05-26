Cancel
Bitcoin price prediction: Bitcoin attempts to reach $42,000, further upside today?

By Egil Lapin
cryptopolitan.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTC retraced overnight to the $35,000 mark. Resistance at $40,000 broken. Next resistance at $42,000. Today’s Bitcoin price prediction is bullish as the market continues establishing a base from which to make another major push higher. Overnight, a small retracement was set, resulting in a slightly higher high above the $40,000 mark. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to continue moving to break above the $42,000 resistance over the next 24 hours.

