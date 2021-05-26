Fairfield Weather Forecast
FAIRFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
