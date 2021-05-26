Cancel
Fairfield, ME

Fairfield Weather Forecast

Fairfield News Watch
Fairfield News Watch
 17 days ago

FAIRFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aBt2bLn00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairfield, ME
