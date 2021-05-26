Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Bud, IL

Wednesday rain in Red Bud meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Red Bud News Watch
Red Bud News Watch
 17 days ago

(RED BUD, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Red Bud Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Red Bud:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aBt2ZXD00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud, IL
21
Followers
69
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Red Bud News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red Bud, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Night Time#Thunderstorms#Il Rrb#Sunbreak#Rain#Slight Chance Showers#Drippy Day#Grey#Outdoor Activities#Things#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Nearby Hikes#Nws Data#Forums#Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Red Bud, ILPosted by
Red Bud News Watch

Rainy forecast for Red Bud? Jump on it!

(RED BUD, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Red Bud Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Red Bud, ILPosted by
Red Bud News Watch

Your 4-day outlook for Red Bud weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Red Bud: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Red Bud, ILPosted by
Red Bud News Watch

Get weather-ready — Red Bud’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Red Bud: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;