Wednesday rain in Red Bud meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(RED BUD, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Red Bud Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Red Bud:

Wednesday, May 26 Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.