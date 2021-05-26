Wadena Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 60 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance Rain Showers High 52 °F, low 34 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 62 °F, low 39 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 63 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.