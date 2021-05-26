Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wadena, MN

Wadena Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 17 days ago

WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF7EG_0aBt2V0J00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 52 °F, low 34 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 39 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wadena Journal

Wadena Journal

Wadena, MN
9
Followers
69
Post
866
Views
ABOUT

With Wadena Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadena, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Wadena Weather#Newsbreak#Rain Showers#Nws Data#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wadena, MNPosted by
Wadena Journal

Thursday has sun for Wadena — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WADENA, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wadena. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.