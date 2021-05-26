Wadena Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance Rain Showers
- High 52 °F, low 34 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
