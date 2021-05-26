4-Day Weather Forecast For Harlan
HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.