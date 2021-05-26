Cancel
Harlan, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Harlan

Posted by 
 17 days ago

HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aBt2TEr00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Harlan News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

