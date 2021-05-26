4-Day Weather Forecast For Harlan

HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 81 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 69 °F, low 44 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.