Flora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FLORA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.