Flora, IL

Flora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Flora News Flash
Flora News Flash
 17 days ago

FLORA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aBt2SM800

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Flora, IL
ABOUT

With Flora News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

