Environment

Licking Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Licking Daily
Licking Daily
 17 days ago

LICKING, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aBt2RTP00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Licking, MO
