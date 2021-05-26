Licking Weather Forecast
LICKING, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
