Morris, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Morris

Morris Post
Morris Post
 17 days ago

MORRIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aBt2Qag00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night

    • High 49 °F, low 37 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morris, MN
With Morris Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

