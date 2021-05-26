Daily Weather Forecast For Morris
MORRIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then rain during night
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night
- High 49 °F, low 37 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
