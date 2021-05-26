Cancel
Osceola, IA

Osceola Weather Forecast

OSCEOLA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aBt2Phx00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Osceola Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

