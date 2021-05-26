Cancel
Alva, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Alva

Alva Post
Alva Post
 17 days ago

ALVA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0aBt2O4S00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Alva Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

