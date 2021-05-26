Daily Weather Forecast For Alva
ALVA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
