Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Fort Plain

(FORT PLAIN, NY) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Fort Plain, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Plain:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 84 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 43 °F 1 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 55 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.