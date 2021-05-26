Cancel
Fort Plain, NY

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Fort Plain

Posted by 
 17 days ago

(FORT PLAIN, NY) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Fort Plain, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Plain:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aBt2NBj00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • 1 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fort Plain Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

