Disputanta Weather Forecast
DISPUTANTA, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during night
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.