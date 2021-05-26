Cancel
Disputanta, VA

Disputanta Weather Forecast

Disputanta Journal
DISPUTANTA, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PimjE_0aBt2MJ000

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Disputanta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

