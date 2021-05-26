Cancel
Tucumcari, NM

Tucumcari Weather Forecast

Tucumcari Dispatch
Tucumcari Dispatch
 17 days ago

TUCUMCARI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aBt2KXY00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tucumcari, NM
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Baca, Guadalupe, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: De Baca; Guadalupe; Quay The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern De Baca County in east central New Mexico Southwestern Quay County in east central New Mexico Eastern Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 302 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of House, or 18 miles northeast of Fort Sumner, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include House. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN QUAY COUNTY At 415 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ragland, or 22 miles south of Tucumcari, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quay and Ragland. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one mile at times. Target Area: Quay County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHWESTERN QUAY COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 400 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montoya, or 14 miles west of Tucumcari, moving east at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tucumcari and Montoya. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 311 and 335. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 92 and 105. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico.
Curry County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry, Harding, Quay, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather occurring in your area, contact the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque at 1.888.386.7637. Target Area: Curry; Harding; Quay; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Central Quay County in east central New Mexico North central Curry County in east central New Mexico * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 447 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Ute Lake State Park to 7 miles east of Ragland, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Logan, San Jon, Grady, Ragland, Ute Lake State Park, Broadview, Wheatland, Forrest and Bard. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 334 and 364. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH