Tucumcari Weather Forecast
TUCUMCARI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
