Rockport, MA

Rockport Daily Weather Forecast

Rockport Bulletin
Rockport Bulletin
 17 days ago

ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aBt2Im600

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • 9 to 17 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • 13 to 16 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rockport, MA
