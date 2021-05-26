Rockport Daily Weather Forecast

ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 80 °F, low 64 °F 9 to 17 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 45 °F 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 50 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 61 °F, low 50 °F 13 to 16 mph wind



