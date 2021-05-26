4-Day Weather Forecast For Kingfisher
KINGFISHER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
