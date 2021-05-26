Cancel
Childress, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Childress

Childress Voice
 17 days ago

CHILDRESS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAYHx_0aBt29uo00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Childress, TX
ABOUT

With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

