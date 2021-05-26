4-Day Weather Forecast For Childress

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. These are potentially deadly storms. Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Floyd; Hall; Motley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...CHILDRESS...COTTLE...MOTLEY AND HALL COUNTIES At 956 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Wellington to 4 miles west of Tell to 8 miles west of Matador, moving east at 45 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 928 PM, the mesonet near Lesley recorded sustained winds of 61 mph with gusts to 73 mph. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Childress, Memphis, Paducah, Matador, Cee Vee, Kirkland, Swearingen, Flomot, Tell, Northfield, Estelline, Lakeview and Plaska Community. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH