Weather Forecast For Wautoma
WAUTOMA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain in the day; while rain then rain showers likely during night
- High 52 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of frost during night
- High 56 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
