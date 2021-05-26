Cancel
Algona, IA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Algona

Algona News Alert
Algona News Alert
 17 days ago

(ALGONA, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Algona. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Algona:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aBt1tt000

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 56 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

