Education technology provider Great Minds has signed an 18,069-square-foot office lease at 55 M St SE in Washington, DC. The transaction more than doubles the group’s previous space at the recently renovated Spear Street Capital-owned property. Great Minds was founded in 2007 by a group of education leaders to advocate for a more content-rich and comprehensive education for all children. Great Minds brings together teachers and scholars to create instructional materials in math, science, and language arts. The brand has been growing and needed to consolidate its two offices into one expanded space to keep up with its needs. The new space will undergo a substantial renovation that will span across the building’s third floor. The property at 55 M Street is a nine-story, 267,652-square-foot office building owned by Spear Street Capital.