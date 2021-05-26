Cancel
Truth Or Consequences, NM

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Truth Or Consequences

Truth Or Consequences Journal
 17 days ago

(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Truth Or Consequences Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Truth Or Consequences:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aBt1kBh00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • 3 to 18 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

