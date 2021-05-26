3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Truth Or Consequences

(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Truth Or Consequences Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Truth Or Consequences:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 94 °F, low 60 °F 3 to 18 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 93 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 94 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 95 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 31 mph



