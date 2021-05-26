Cancel
Newport, VT

Newport Weather Forecast

Newport Today
 17 days ago

NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aBt1bFA00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 47 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night

    • High 58 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Newport Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland; Windsor National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the lower 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Lake Champlain, and in the lower 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!