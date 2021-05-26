Newport Weather Forecast
NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 47 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night
- High 58 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.