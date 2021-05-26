Newport Weather Forecast

NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 47 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night High 58 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 54 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



